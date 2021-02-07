A Regina woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another woman and forcibly confining her.

On Saturday afternoon, police were called to a house in the 700 block of Athol St., after a report of a 25 year-old woman being held against her will.

The alleged victim was in communication with a third party, who called police to report she was assaulted and being confined. There was allegedly guns in the home.

The victim was located unharmed, and several people were arrested.

The 18-year-old suspect is charged with forcible conferment, assault and uttering threats. She will appear in court on Feb. 8.