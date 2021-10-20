Regina woman charged after police allege she kidnapped man she met on dating app
A Regina woman is facing multiple charges after police say she allegedly drugged, kidnapped, assaulted and robbed a man she met on a dating app.
According to a release from the Regina Police Service, a 34-year-old man was messaging a 30-year-old woman on a dating app when they decided to get together in person on Oct. 9.
Police say the victim then found himself in an unfamiliar house with a group of people he did not know. The man was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed before he was forced to take drugs.
The group of suspects took the man back to his home, but police say they left with his car, some electronic equipment and other items.
The man reported the events to police and one of the suspects was identified following investigation. RPS says the 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday around the 1400 block of Argyle Street.
The woman is charged with robbery, assault with a weapon (pellet gun), administering noxious things (drugs), kidnapping and extortion.
She was scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday morning.
