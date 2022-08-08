Regina woman charged with abduction, kidnapping following Amber Alert incident

A Regina woman is facing three charges including abduction and kidnapping after an Amber Alert was issued for a two-year-old child on Sunday.

Regina police charged 36-year-old Kerry Lynn Keewatin with abduction of a person under 16, kidnapping and failing to comply with condition of a release order.

She is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) said it was dispatched to the 1100 block of 13th Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on August 8, for a report of a woman attempting to remove her two-year-old son from a residence.

Police said the suspect was not allowed to have contact with the resident of the house, as part of a condition or release. The woman also did not have legal custody of the child.

The investigation began immediately, with police learning the woman and her child had been at the Regina General, but left on foot after staff became suspicious.

Police circulated a photo of the suspect and the boy on Sunday morning.

An Amber Alert was then issued at 3:40 p.m. RPS said the case did not initially meet the criteria of for an Amber Alert, but further investigation and a legal opinion prompted the notification.

The suspect was then arrested by police at a residence in the 300 block of Rose Street at 5:36 p.m., police said. The child was recovered unharmed.

The situation was resolved due to information received from the public, RPS noted.