Regina woman charged with drug trafficking, possession

A Regina woman is facing charges related to possessing and trafficking drugs.

On Wednesday, Regina police officers were called to the 4600 block of Gordon Rd. where it appeared a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle.

The woman left the area before police arrived and entered a restaurant drive-thru. Officers stopped the vehicle coming out of the drive thru, and noted signs of impairment.

Police discovered the woman was subject to a robbery-related warrant and was also under a license suspension. The vehicle she was driving was not registered.

Substances and pills were found in the vehicle, which were determined to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and hydromorphone. A scale, knives and a quantity of cash were also seized.

The 44-year-old is charged with three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and breach of undertaking. She will appear in court on Thursday.