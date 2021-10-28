Regina woman faces armed robbery charges

A 33-year-old Regina woman has been charged following an armed robbery on Wednesday.

Shorty after 3:00 p.m. police were responding to an unrelated matter on 11th Avenue near Scarth Street when officers were approached by security guards.

The guards pointed out a woman that had stolen merchandise from a nearby shopping centre and was in possession of a gun.

Police told the woman to stop and then followed her down an alley where she discarded the weapon.

She was arrested and charged with armed robbery using a firearm.

The weapon retrieved by police was an AirSoft gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

The woman made her first appearance in court on Thursday.