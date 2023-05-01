Regina woman facing fraud charges following investigation

A Regina woman is facing several charges following three incidents of credit card fraud, the first of which was in 2022.

In August of 2022, an elderly woman told police she was getting ready to go out for lunch when she noticed some pieces of jewelry were missing, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

The victim told police she discovered her credit card was missing when she went to pay for her meal, the release said. When she called the bank company, she was made aware of numerous fraudulent charges on the card.

On Feb. 2, 2023, a second elderly woman noticed her credit card was missing and found fraudulent transactions when she looked at her statement.

In both of these instances, the suspect was a cleaner at two separate senior’s complexes.

In the third instance, a woman was working as a care aide in the suspect’s home. She received her bank statement in February 2023, which showed several fraudulent charges.

As a result of investigation, a 51-year-old Regina woman was arrested on April 4, and is charged with two counts of theft over $5,000, four counts of theft of a credit card, possession of a credit card, theft under $5,000, and fraud under $5,000.

She will make her first court appearance on May 29.