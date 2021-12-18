Regina woman's pandemic project raises money for NICU

What started as a COVID-19 pandemic projecthas now raised $1,000 for the Regina General Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Naomi Heidinger has multiple sclerosis and has been at home for the past year due to the pandemic.

As a therapy project, Heidinger started crocheting baby boots that look like Converse and UGG style boots for friends and family, which she said, then became a fundraiser.

“I know that department of the Regina General Hospital always needs funds and so I thought why not donate a portion of what I sell for to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation for the NICU,” she said.

Heidinger added the donation to the NICU is special to her because she has personal experience with that department.

Her middle child had to spend a few weeks in the NICU shortly after being born.

“I know the staff there are incredible, the doctors are incredible and these babies need some help,” Heidinger said. “No baby is ever born perfect. Some come early, some have complications and to give them a fighting chance at life, thank God we have the NICU because a lot of them wouldn’t survive.”

Each pair of booties takes about six hours to make. Heidinger is selling them for $25 per pair, with $10 of that going to the NICU.

Over the course of the year, Heidinger has raised $1,000, something she never expected, adding she wants to continue this project.

“As long as my health holds up and my hands hold up, I’ll be sitting here listening to my music or watching my shows and crocheting booties,” Heidinger said.

Information on the booties and how to order a pair can be found on the “Booties for Babes” Facebook page.