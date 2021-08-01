Region could see 1-2 cm of hail Sunday: Environment Canada

Oh, hail no! Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday with thunderstorms in the forecast along with pea to nickel size hail possible.

The agency says anywhere from one to two cm of hail is possible plus wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Affected areas include London-Middlesex, Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Elgin, Huron, Perth, Oxford, Grey, Bruce, Brant, Lambton and Norfolk Counties.

A cold front is to blame as it moves through the region.