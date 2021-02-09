Mobile clinics administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delayed to the ongoing supply shortage.

Clinics administering second doses to long-term and retirement home residents were supposed to start on Tuesday. However, regional officials said they've moved to Thursday and Friday due to a shipment delay from Pfizer.

Residents will still receive their second dose within the 21- to 28-day timeframe.

The clinic at Grand River Hospital will remain on schedule so people can get their second dose within 35 days.

“Although we have had to pause and redirect our clinics a few times in the past month in order to address fluctuations in supply, it is important to note that we are still providing the vaccine within the acceptable intervals for residents of long-term care and retirement homes," said Shirley Hilton, deputy chief of Waterloo regional police and head of the region's COVID-19 task force. "This is a critical step in protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The region said people should continue following all public health recommendations, like wearing face coverings and maintaining proper physical distancing.

The region's COVID-19 vaccine tracker said 19,603 doses have been given as of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. A total of 6,128 people have received both doses of the vaccine in Waterloo Region.