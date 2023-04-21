Region invites public to tour new hybrid shelter

Waterloo region residents will have a chance to tour the Region of Waterloo’s new hybrid shelter on Erbs Road on Tuesday.

The region is targeting Thursday, April 27 as move-in day at the site.

The hybrid shelter will be home to up to 50 people, each with their own small cabin equipped with electricity, heating and air conditioning. A main cabin complex will provide running water, washrooms, laundry services and space for meals.

The site will be run by The Working Centre and will have five full-time staff working at the site, in addition to medical staff who will be there 15 hours a week.

Anyone interested can sign up for a 30-minute tour of the site here.