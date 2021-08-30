Region of Waterloo adds 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the latest cases, 14 are linked to the past 24 hours and two are from previous reporting periods.

Monday's report brings the region's total caseload to 18,936, including 18,490 resolved cases, 153 active infections and 289 deaths.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions remain unchanged, sitting at seven and six respectively.

One COVID-19 outbreak was declared in the past day, with six outbreaks now active across Waterloo Region.

Three more infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Monday's report. Health officials have now confirmed 5,050 variant of concern cases since the pandemic began.

The region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,543 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, another 775 vaccine doses were administered in Waterloo Region on Sunday.

Since the vaccine rollout launched, 820,948 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been put into arms.

More than 78.6 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccine and 85.57 per cent of residents 12 and older have received at least one dose.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 67.74 per cent are fully vaccinated and 73.68 per cent have received at least one dose.

Across Ontario, 694 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Monday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 696, up from 580 at this point last week.

Among the new infections reported Monday, 527 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 167 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province has now confirmed 565,025 total COVID-19 cases.

With files from CTV Toronto.