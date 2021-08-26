Region of Waterloo adds 25 new COVID-19 cases; active outbreaks decline

The Region of Waterloo logged 25 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update as active outbreaks in the area declined.

The latest cases bring Waterloo Region's total to 18,849, including 18,407 resolved infections, 288 deaths and 151 active cases.

Active cases increased by nine in the past 24 hours.

Among the new cases reported Thursday, three are in children nine or younger and seven are in youth between the ages of 10 and 19.

Four COVID-19 outbreaks were declared resolved in Thursday's report, with active outbreaks dropping from seven to three.

Hospitalizations increased by two, up to 10, and the number of people receiving treatment in area intensive care units rose from six to seven.

Another 34 infections were confirmed as the Delta variant in Thursday's update. Since the pandemic began, 4,992 variant of concern cases have been logged.

Waterloo Region's variant breakdown is as follows:

3,126 are the Alpha variant, first identified in the United Kingdom and originally known as B.1.1.7

21 are the Beta variant, originally detected in South Africa and previously referred to as B.1.315

98 are the Gamma variant, initially discovered in Brazil and labelled as P.1

1,485 are the Delta variant, first found in India and previously called B.1.617

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed

Meanwhile, health partners across the region have now administered 815,816 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 1,420 jabs put into arms on Wednesday.

More than 85.2 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose and 77.99 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Among Waterloo Region's entire population, 73.41 per cent have one dose and 67.15 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across Ontario, 678 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Thursday's update.

The province's rolling seven-day average now stands at 646, up from 498 one week ago.

Of the new cases reported Thursday, 537 were among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, or people whose vaccination status was not known. Another 141 infections involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Since the pandemic began, Ontario has confirmed 561,975 COVID-19 cases and 9,472 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto.