Public health officials in Waterloo Region reported another 34 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three deaths related to the disease.

This brings the total of COVID-19 cases in the region to 10,904. A total of 232 people have died from COVID-19 complications to date.

Active cases dropped by 19 on Friday, for a total of 372. There are 10,288 resolved cases in the region.

Hospitalizations also dropped Friday. There are 33 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including seven receiving treatment in the ICU.

There are 27 active outbreaks in the region.

The region's testing partners have performed 384,579 COVID-19 tests so far.

The region's positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.9 per cent. The reproductive rate sits at 1.0.

Speaking at the region's weekly COVID-19 update on Friday morning, Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Julie Emili said local trends are high but stable.

She said there are 55 to 60 cases per 100,000 people per week, which is a slight increase over the week prior.

Dr. Emili said Waterloo Region's indicators remain in the red tier under the province's reopening framework.

Ontario reported a slight surge in new infections on Friday, with 1,250 more. There were fewer than 1,000 new cases reported Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the province.

There were also 22 new deaths reported in Ontario.

There have been 306,007 lab-confirmed cases of the disease reported in the province to date, along with 7,046 deaths. There are 10,378 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.