There have been 63 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Waterloo Region, a daily total that has once again been less than the new resolved cases.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update shows the active case count drop has dropped by 23, as 84 more cases have been considered resolved.

Since, Jan. 21, the number of active cases in the region has only decreased.

There is also another COVID-19-related death being reported, while the number of people being treated in the hospital and in the ICU remains unchanged.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now sit at 9,432 confirmed cases, 8,658 resolved cases, 203 deaths, 565 active cases, 37 hospitalizations, and 13 people being treated in the ICU.

The number of active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has increased by three and now stands at 36.

Outbreaks have been declared at the Village of Winston Park Long-Term Care Home (three cases in staff), Twin Oaks of Maryhill LTC (two cases in staff), and at an unnamed Catholic school board program (four cases connected). Health officials did not state whether the cases at the school program were students or not.

In Ontario, provincial health officials logged 1,848 infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking a slight decrease from the 2,063 cases logged on Saturday.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 1,887, down from 2,459 one week ago.

Sunday’s count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 268,211, including deaths and recoveries.

With the 43 new deaths confirmed, the province’s death toll is now 6,188. Of the new deaths, 21 were residents of long-term care homes.

Another 2,313 cases of the disease have been resolved, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 242,807.