Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with three new deaths related to the disease.

There have been 9,954 cases of COVID-19 in the region since last March. Of those cases, 9,337 are considered resolved. Health officials say there are 396 active cases in the region.

A total of 214 people have died from COVID-19.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are 35 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including nine people in the ICU.

There are 32 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

Ontario reported fewer than 1,000 new cases on Thursday, citing a data issue with Toronto Public Health. There were 945 cases added to the province's total on Thursday, along with 18 more deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases is down to 1,264.

There have been 282,511 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date, along with 6,614 deaths.