Region of Waterloo airport can accept international flights starting Nov. 30

The Region of Waterloo International Airport is one of several across the country accepting international flights at the end of the month.

International flights carrying passengers will be able to land at the following airports as of Nov. 30:

St. John’s International

John C. Munro Hamilton International

Region of Waterloo International

Regina International

Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International

Kelowna International

Abbotsford International

Victoria International

Tranport Minister Omar Alghabra was at Waterloo Region's airport on Tuesday morning to make the announcement. He said the decision was based on high vaccination rates and strict measures the federal government has placed on travel, like showing proof of vaccination.

As of Nov. 30, 18 out of Canada's 30 international airports will be able to accept international travellers.

Regional Chair Karen Redman said the announcement is good news for the area.

"Our growth was predicated on the airlines coming in, Flair and Pivot, Sunwing will be coming back," she said. "All of those flights offer opportunity for tourism, but also for investment and attracting talent for businesses."

Redman estimates there will be 1 million passengers using the airport by 2023.

"This news will allow Flair airlines to set a launch date to their service to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida," she said. "We look forward to the return of Sunwing airlines to service Cancun, Mexico."

There are currently 10 Canadian airports accepting international flights.

With files from CTVNews.ca