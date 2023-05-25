Region of Waterloo airport receives funding for two new aircraft rescue and fire vehicles

The Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) will be receiving nearly $3 million in funding from the federal government to upgrade safety equipment.

The airport will use the funding to purchase two aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said these upgrades in safety equipment will help the airport maintain safe operations and essential air services.

It’s great news for everyone travelling through Waterloo,” Alghabra said. “The announcement is part of our government’s plan to make the travel experience as efficient and as safe as possible.”

“As you all know, Canada’s local and regional airports play an important role in our country’s economy and in connecting people. It’s no secret that the last few years have been incredibly hard on our air sector,” Alghabra added.

The funding announcement comes as the airport hits a milestone that requires YKF to bump up safety measures.

“We’re thrilled every time that the federal government partners with airports to help make things safer,” Chris Wood, YKF airport director said. “There’s a program specifically for that, Airport Capital Assistance Program, we applied to that and today was a successful announcement. We’re thrilled and looking forward to 15 months from now when the trucks arrive.”

Wood said the airport hit the passenger trigger of 180,000 per year, meaning YKF has one year to comply with the regulations.

According to Wood, up until now, the airport has done firefighting on a voluntary basis because the airlines require it, but Transport Canada doesn’t require them to do it.

However, as of June 1, the airport will be required to have mandatory firefighting, meaning it needs two reliable trucks.