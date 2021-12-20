Region of Waterloo asks local businesses to host vaccine clinics

The Region of Waterloo is asking local businesses to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics now that 350,000 residents are eligible for a booster dose.

In a release sent out Monday afternoon, the region indicated it is looking to partner with businesses to host on-site vaccination clinics for company staff and their families.

The region says the same model was used by more than two dozen businesses in Waterloo Region over the summer, and the goal is to do the same now in order to accelerate vaccine administration.

Businesses willing to host a vaccine clinic for their staff only need to meet two requirements:

1. The organization must have their own staff or clinicians who can legally administer a COVID-19 vaccine (e.g., physician, nurse, pharmacist).

2. The organization must be willing to host a clinic before the end of January 2022.

Businesses meeting these requirements can fill out a form to get the process started.