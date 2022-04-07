Region of Waterloo brings back their rain barrel sale

The Region of Waterloo says its popular rain barrel sale will return this Spring after a two-year hiatus.

Barrels will be offered at a discount price of $40, but for the first time, they will only be sold through pre-ordering.

They can be purchased on the region's website starting Thursday and be picked up at Fairview Park Mall's parking lot on May 5 or May 6.

The region says the change is meant to avoid the long, early-morning lines in years past.

They add that their supply is still be limited, so anyone wanting to purchase a 200-litre barrel should do so quickly.

The region said reusing rain will conserve the community's drinking water, help control heavy rains that can causing flooding, and lower water bills.

"Rain barrels are an easy way to start saving water at home," said Elizabeth Clarke, a regional councillor and member of the Source Water Protection Liaison Committee, in a media release. "This is a great way to get the community engaged with water conservation and promotes environment and climate action."

The region began offering subsidized rain barrels in 2001 as a part of its water conservation programs.