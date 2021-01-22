There have been 12 more tickets issued by Region of Waterloo bylaw to residents not following provincial stay-at-home measures.

In a Friday news briefing, regional chair Karen Redman confirmed that bylaw had handed out nine tickets from Jan. 14 – 20, while three more have been connected to the previous reporting period.

There were a total of five tickets issued in Cambridge, with four being associated to gatherings at private residences.

The fifth was handed out because four people were in a car, parked in a park, and watching sports on a cell phone.

In Kitchener, two tickets were issued for one gathering at a private residence. Bylaw officers in Waterloo handed out three tickets for three different gatherings at homes.

Meanwhile, a party at an Airbnb was the reason for the lone bylaw ticket in North Dumfries.

Grand River Transit also issued a $240 ticket to a passenger for not wearing a face mask.

Aside from the GRT ticket, the other fines were all set at $880 each.