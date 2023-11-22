Region of Waterloo closing in on 5-year affordable housing target

The Region of Waterloo says it’s more than on track to meet its goal of building 2,500 affordable homes by 2026.

Since setting the target in 2021, 1,307 new homes have been created and now have people living in them. A further 1,043 are in development, for a total of 2,350.

The region announced the updated numbers Wednesday as it recognized National Housing Day with an event in Cambridge.

“We are facing a housing crisis in our community and across the country,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a news release. “The Region and its partners are prioritizing more affordable housing options… We are working to make housing affordable for all because communities thrive when everyone has a place to call home.”

There are currently more than 8,000 people on the region’s waitlist for affordable housing, it said in an email.

Of the new affordable homes built or in development, 496 are supportive housing.