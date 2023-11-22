Region of Waterloo closing in on 5-year affordable housing target
The Region of Waterloo says it’s more than on track to meet its goal of building 2,500 affordable homes by 2026.
Since setting the target in 2021, 1,307 new homes have been created and now have people living in them. A further 1,043 are in development, for a total of 2,350.
The region announced the updated numbers Wednesday as it recognized National Housing Day with an event in Cambridge.
“We are facing a housing crisis in our community and across the country,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a news release. “The Region and its partners are prioritizing more affordable housing options… We are working to make housing affordable for all because communities thrive when everyone has a place to call home.”
There are currently more than 8,000 people on the region’s waitlist for affordable housing, it said in an email.
Of the new affordable homes built or in development, 496 are supportive housing.
-
Safety, support the focus during forum for downtown businesses in SudburyDozens of downtown business owners gathered in Greater Sudbury for a forum about safety on Wednesday.
-
Cooking lessons for recently housed in SudburyThere is a new community program in Greater Sudbury to help recently housed people within the city’s housing program with food budgeting, meal planning and cooking skills.
-
Northern First Nations warned of potential scamsBeneficiaries of the Robinson Huron Treaty are being alerted to fraudulent letters and emails requesting personal and financial information for the purpose of distributing settlement payouts.
-
Not all communities consulted about expansion of B.C.'s speculation taxSeveral new communities will soon be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax, the province announced Wednesday. Not all the places on the new list were happy about it, however.
-
Hurricanes roar to big early lead over visiting Oilers, coast to winTeuvo Teravainen and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored four goals in a 5:31 span in the first period in a 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.
-
'More kids are going hungry': Vancouver Island charities see surge in demandA charity feeding kids in B.C. is seeing an unprecedented surge in demand, generating a wait list for the first time to serve 17 communities.
-
2,000 parents sign letter expressing concerns of 'escalating incidents of antisemitism' at Toronto schoolsTwo thousand parents have signed a letter to the province and Toronto District School Board (TDSB) citing "deep concern regarding the escalating incidents of antisemitism within Toronto schools."
-
'I should have had 4. I had 0': B.C. woman's pre-booked airport wheelchairs never showed upSince breaking her hip two years ago, 77-year-old Sharon Spruston has found it more difficult to get around.
-
Calgarian forced to pay more than $100k and stranded by insurance company after vacation heart attackA Calgary man who had a heart attack and required emergency life-saving surgery while on a tropical vacation more than two weeks ago is still waiting for a hospital bed back home.