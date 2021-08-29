Region of Waterloo confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more identified as variants of concern

Region of Waterloo Public Health has identified 30 more cases as variants of concern and are reporting 17 new cases for Sunday.

Of the 30 cases identified, 29 are the Delta variant.

There are also four more cases in the age group of nine and younger as well as four more in those aged 20-29.

The online dashboard update for the region shows 34 more cases resolved, while the active case count has gone down by seven.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have remained the same in the past 24 hours.

An outbreak at an unnamed food processing plant, which had 10 cases connected to it, has been declared over.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,920 confirmed cases, 18,466 resolved, 289 deaths, 161 active cases, seven hospitalized, six in the ICU, five active outbreaks, 1,081 cases in those nine and younger, 1,998 cases in 10-19-year-olds, 4,644 cases in those aged 20-29, 5,047 variants of concern, 3,126 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, and 1,540 Deltas.

In Ontario, health officials reported 740 new infections Sunday, with two additional deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 740 new infections, 425 are in unvaccinated individuals, 64 are in partially vaccinated individuals, 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in individuals with an unknown vaccination status.

The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,498.