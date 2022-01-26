Region of Waterloo confirms 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations dip to 144

Officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a dip in hospitalizations.

A regional spokesperson told CTV News the deaths were among a man and woman in their 80s, an unspecified person in their 80s and a woman in her 70s.

There are 144 COVID-positive people currently in local hospital, four fewer than on Tuesday. According to the region, intensive care admissions remain unchanged in the past 24 hours, with 24 people currently receiving care in an area ICU.

Wednesday's dashboard update shows 75 active outbreaks in the region, including 36 in retirement and long-term care homes, 27 in congregate settings and 12 in hospitals.

According to the regional dashboard, the most infected LTC and retirement homes are as follows:

PeopleCare Hilltop Manor: 132 total cases (51 staff / 81 non-staff / 2 deceased)

Sunnyside Home: 127 cases (92 staff / 35 non-staff / 1 deceased)

Lanark Heights: 90 cases (63 staff / 27 non-staff / 1 deceased)

St. Luke's Place: 83 cases (45 staff / 38 non-staff)

St. Andrew's Terrace: 79 cases (29 staff / 50 non-staff)

The Region of Waterloo reported 226 new COVID-19 cases, with 202 recorded on Tuesday and the rest from a previous date.

The region has logged 37,512 total COVID-19 cases and 34,561 resolved infections since the start of the pandemic.

There are at least 2,162 active infections across the region.

Of the latest cases, nine were identified as the Omicron variant.

Regional health partners have administered 1,215,427 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to date, including 266,431 third doses.

Of the eligible population aged five and older, 82.43 per cent is fully vaccinated and 87.93 per cent has received on shot.

Officials report that 78.06 per cent of the region's entire population is fully vaccinated, while 83.21 per cent has gotten one shot.

Ontario reported 92 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, with 89 confirmed over the past 21 days and the rest occurring over a month ago. Fourteen of the deaths were identified in retirement or long-term care homes.

The province reported 4,016 COVID-positive people are being treated in Ontario hospitals, including 608 patients in an intensive care unit. Just over 83 per cent of ICU patients were admitted due to COVID-19 while the rest tested positive while receiving treatment for other ailments.

Another 5,368 lab-confirmed cases of the disease were reported across Ontario on Wednesday.

With files from CTV Toronto