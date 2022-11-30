Region of Waterloo considering closing Hwy 85 ramps at Lancaster Street

The Region of Waterloo is considering closing the Highway 85 on and off ramps at Lancaster Street in Kitchener and asking for public feedback on the idea.

The move is aimed at improving driver safety on the expressway and pedestrian safety on Lancaster Street.

In an update posted on its website, the region said there is a high number of collisions on the southbound highway between Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street.

That section of highway, with vehicles merging on and off, is short and creates a problematic “weaving section,” the region said.

“Removing the ramps will create safer, more smooth traffic operations on the highway,” the region said.

As for Lancaster Street itself, the region said the ramps force cyclists and pedestrians to cross traffic flowing on and off Highway 85.

If the ramps are closed, the region said traffic can still get on and off the highway at Bridgeport Road or Wellington Street.

On Thursday, the Region of Waterloo reissued a media release asking for public feedback on the idea by completing an online form on Engagewr.ca by December 19.

“Staff will consider public input, together with technical studies and best practices, to develop a recommendation, and present a report to Regional Council for approval once the Environmental Assessment Study is complete in early 2023,” the region said.

A recommendation from regional staff on whether or not to close the ramps will go to council for a vote sometime between March and May.

Construction is scheduled to start in May 2023.