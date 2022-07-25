Region of Waterloo Consumption and Treatment Service records zero overdose deaths since opening

As Ontario planning to spend an added $32.7 million each year on addiction services, the Consumption and Treatment Service in Waterloo region has seen 779 overdoses reversed since opening in October 2019.

The Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services (CTS) site has recorded 779 overdoses, but no fatalities among people using the centre to consume drugs under the supervision of medically trained workers.

The most frequently used treatment at the site involves oxygen, rescue breathing, and stimulation. Naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, is the second most frequently used overdose treatment at the site.

The achievement comes as the Government of Canada’s latest report on opioids and stimulated harm in Canada saw a total of 7,560 apparent opioid toxicity deaths in 2021. This breaks down to approximately 21 deaths per day, whereas in 2016 that number was eight, and in 2018 that number was 12. Data from the Region of Waterloo shows usage of the Duke Street West clinic in Kitchener has ebbed and flowed over the last three years, however, it is currently seeing its highest usage to date.

VISITS TO DATE

Since opening, the CTS has seen 19,861 client visits.

The number of visits climbed to 1,267 in June of this year, with the CTS data showing 61 per cent of these visits were for supervised drug consumption. The data indicates these visits were from 766 individuals, of which 57 were new clients.

The previous highest usage month was January of 2022 when 1,136 total visits were recorded, of which 84 per cent were for supervised drug consumption.

The centre recorded its lowest monthly visits in August 2020 with 327 total visits, of which 97 per cent were of users were visiting for drug consumption.

The number of unique clients by month has seen an overall increase since the centre first opened its doors.

In October 2019, the centre recorded 52 unique clients, and in June of 2022, the centre recorded its highest monthly number of unique clients with 256 individuals visiting the centre.

Data from the dashboard revealed fentanyl was the most consumed illicit substance in June 2022, followed by hydromorphone and methamphetamine.

These numbers are self-reported, and it is possible more than one substance was used in a single visit.