Region of Waterloo council approves new affordable housing projects

Four new projects recently approved by the Region of Waterloo council are expected to create more affordable housing units in the short and long term.

Council passed several items on Wednesday that will lead to 103 new affordable units being built in the region.

The homes will focus on older adults, people with mental health issues, and those experiencing chronic homelessness.

The region also gave the green light to create more affordable housing along the LRT route in Cambridge.

The region says that, as they acquire land to build phase two of the Ion, they will look to develop affordable housing along the route.