Region of Waterloo council debates where campaign signs should be allowed
With a federal election likely this fall, local council has been talking about the dos and don’ts of campaign sign placement.
While the issue has been debated for months by Region of Waterloo council, a motion has been called to speed up the decision-making process, calling on the banning of election signs on all regional roads.
Some prominent regional roads that would be included are Ira Needles, Weber Street, and Hespeler Road.
Councillor Jim Erb spearheaded the initiative and says election signs are unsightly and give an unfair advantage for incumbent and more experienced candidates.
Regional staff studied the issue and say there has not been much research into the effects and usage of signs, meaning it will be up to council where to go next.
“We have election signs on our regional roads for the next 13-14 months, there is an advantage to incumbents to my mind, and they are made of a plastic that is non-recyclable,” said Erb.
The issue will come back to council for September, with a sign ban unlikely to come before the expected federal election.
If the sign ban goes through, signs will still be allowed on private property.
