Region of Waterloo council rejects attempt to trim police budget by $1.5M

Despite a motion from Councillor Colleen James to remove $1.5 million from the police service’s portion of the Region of Waterloo budget, council voted in favour of keeping it as is.

The budget deliberations started Wednesday morning with a few hours of debate about the $228 million going to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

James’ motion was defeated 11 to 5, but not before a lot of back and forth between councillors.

“This is not about creating polarization and silos this is just coming down to dollars and cents, which is what today is about,” James said. “It is recognizing what we’re about to put on our taxpayers for the next year.”

James said she’s been hearing from a lot of residents who are concerned about a tax hike.

“I was at the grocery store last night and someone talked to me about our levy and our taxes,” she said.

Councillor Rob Deutschmann also was in favour of James’ motion to trim the police service’s budget. He brought up concerns about the force’s request to pay for 18 more officers.

“Over the past two years they’ve only been able to hire net six additional officers. That’s why there’s this massive deficit of sworn officers,” Deutschmann said.

He also feels the police service has not been transparent.

“This budget should be rejected and sent back to the police services board. It is not doing a service to the taxpayers of the Region of Waterloo,” Deutschmann said. “We should be asking for them to do better.”

Regional Chair Karen Redman, who also sits on the WRPS board, stands behind the police budget saying it is “well worth passing.”

“It isn’t just about the number of uniform officers. Police services are 24/7. And when there aren’t new officers or other officers, officers do overtime which is why the overtime budget goes through the ceiling,” Redman explained.

Councillors went into the meeting eyeing a $1.5 million operating budget for 2024, up from $1.4 last year. If approved as is, residents could see a 7.95 per cent tax increase which translates to about $189 more for the average household next year.

A final vote is expected by the end of Wednesday night.