Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in Waterloo region, local health officials reported in a daily update Tuesday. Both of the deceased were men in their 80s.

Meanwhile the seven-day test positivity rate in the region sits at 13.5 as it continues to fall from a late December peak of just over 29 per cent.

Nine more people with COVID-19 are in hospital since Monday’s update, bringing the total to 131. Nineteen of those patients are in ICU.

This comes as the Ontario’s Science Advisory Table released new modelling Tuesday indicating hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a “prolonged peak,” despite the fact the Omicron wave has plateaued or is in decline.

Ninety-eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Waterloo region, along with 142 newly resolved cases. The active number of cases sits at 1,628 – 80 fewer than yesterday.

To date, the region has reported 38,431 lab-confirmed cases of the disease, including 35,893 recoveries and 361 deaths.

The number of active outbreaks has also fallen from 70 on Monday to 64 on Tuesday. Half of all active outbreaks are in long-term care or retirement homes. Nineteen are in congregate settings like shelter, group homes or correctional facilities and 13 are in hospitals.

As for vaccinations, the region reports 88.2 per cent of the eligible population five and up have received one dose and 83.3 per cent have received two doses.

Provincially, there are 3,091 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 568 in intensive care.

Another 2,622 lab-confirmed cases were reported across Ontario on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,035,916, including 981,803 recoveries and 11,504 deaths.