Region of Waterloo hosts town hall ahead of vaccine rollout for youngest population

Parents had plenty of questions for experts at a Region of Waterloo town hall Wednesday night.

The public forum was held before Ontario's vaccine rollout on Thursday for those between the ages of six months and five years old.

Public Health said during the virtual meeting that they have been working with local family doctors and participating pharmacies leading up to the rollout.

It will be up to physicians to set up their own appointment times. Family doctors participating in the discussion said that, because the vaccine comes in 10 doses per vial, they will be organizing groups of appointments in order to get the most out of each vial.

Dr. Kate Miller says parents should trust their instincts when it comes to monitoring side effects in younger children who can't communicate yet.

"There's actually really good scientific evidence that the parent that says 'there is something really wrong with my child' is often right, even if they can't tell what it is," said Dr. Miller. "You're doing all the things you would with a sick child. You're treating them with Tylenol and Advil for pain or fever, you're monitoring them carefully.

"If they're not getting better after the medication like you thing they should, if they're breathing funny, if they're floppy, if they're not eating, all of the things that would normally make you worried that your child is sick, those are the same things that should make you worried that your child is having a significant reaction to the vaccine."

Doctors added that the Moderna vaccine has been well tested and already administered to the young age group in the United States for a little over a month.

Dr. Miller also reassured a mother breastfeeding a newborn that it will be beneficial for her and the baby.

"The evidence there is really clear," said Dr. Miller. "There is no vaccine into the breast milk itself, but there are antibodies in the breast milk, so it reduces your chances of getting COVID and reduces the chances of giving it to your child and is probably going to give your child some protection through the breast milk."

Family doctors say they'll continue communicating information about vaccine appointments through their websites, voicemail, and email list.