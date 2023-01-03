Region of Waterloo names new paramedic chief

The Region of Waterloo has named a new chief of paramedic services. The incoming chief, John Riches, will join the region on Jan. 30, 2023.

Riches has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy, Administration and Law from York University.

He has over 25 years of paramedic services experience, most recently serving as deputy chief with the Region of Durham.

"It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make. Only because I really do value the relationship and team that I’m a part of here in Durham. So it was really sad to leave them. But I’m really excited to join the Region Of Waterloo," Riches told CTV News.

Riches said he hopes his experience working with emergency response teams in the Durham Region can help address similar issues in Waterloo region.

"A little bit of an east of the GTA perspective if you will, Riches said. “I do think that experience will give me the opportunity to provide an objective viewpoint," Riches said.

He was also an instructor in the paramedic program at Durham College and was a facilitator for the Central East Prehospital Care Program in Oshawa.

Riches is said to have significant leadership experience including fleet and operations management, program administration, labour relations and strategic fiscal management and oversight of paramedic services’ budgets.

Riches said he plans to build strong relationships with local council members and hospitals, in order to determine the proper amount of funding.

"I want to sit down and talk to hospital leadership about making sure we all understand the public safety risk that off-load delays for example, can bring,” Riches said.

Riches was recognized in 2019 with the Governor General EMS Exemplary Service Medal.

The Medical Officer of Health for Waterloo region said the region is pleased to welcome his leadership to the team.

“At this time, I would also like to thank Deputy Chiefs Kevin Petendra, Jim Topham and Rob Crossan for their interim leadership over the last five months,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said.