Region of Waterloo opening inclusive emergency shelter

A new emergency shelter is opening in Kitchener this week, and the Region of Waterloo said it will welcome and support all gender identities, couples and their pets.

The announcement comes as both the emergency shelters at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and the YW in Kitchener prepare to close at the end of the month.

The new shelter will be set up at the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre at 104 Stirling Avenue South and will provide overnight shelter, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., for up to 60 people.

"This new emergency shelter will support all gender identities, couples and those with pets, keeping individuals together with their loved ones and connecting them with the supports they need," said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a media release. "While we have more work to do, this new shelter is a step in the right direction."

The region said it will be operated by The Working Centre, the local organization that helps residents dealing with unemployment and poverty.

"As we work to increase the number of supportive housing units, shelter spaces that are welcoming and safe form an important base of stability for people," said The Working Centre's Stephanie Mancini in the release.