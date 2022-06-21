Region of Waterloo opening inclusive emergency shelter
A new emergency shelter is opening in Kitchener this week, and the Region of Waterloo said it will welcome and support all gender identities, couples and their pets.
The announcement comes as both the emergency shelters at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and the YW in Kitchener prepare to close at the end of the month.
The new shelter will be set up at the former Edith MacIntosh Child Care Centre at 104 Stirling Avenue South and will provide overnight shelter, from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., for up to 60 people.
"This new emergency shelter will support all gender identities, couples and those with pets, keeping individuals together with their loved ones and connecting them with the supports they need," said Regional Chair Karen Redman in a media release. "While we have more work to do, this new shelter is a step in the right direction."
The region said it will be operated by The Working Centre, the local organization that helps residents dealing with unemployment and poverty.
"As we work to increase the number of supportive housing units, shelter spaces that are welcoming and safe form an important base of stability for people," said The Working Centre's Stephanie Mancini in the release.
-
N.S. community fundraises to fill injured pot-bellied’s piggy bankIt's a long road to recovery for Kevin Bacon - better known as “Kevy B” by his friends and loved ones. The nearly two-year-old pot bellied pig was injured during a road trip to northern New Brunswick to get his favourite snacks earlier this month.
-
Rural Alberta homeowner accused of shooting at man trying to steal gas: RCMPTwo men are facing charges after an attempted gas theft preceded a shooting in rural Alberta, RCMP announced Tuesday.
-
'It's so good to be back': In-person Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations mark step toward healingThe return of in-person National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Windsor was met with excitement after a two-year pandemic pause.
-
Cougar encounter caught on video in downtown Comox, B.C.Her video only lasts a few moments but a Vancouver Island woman has captured footage of a cougar in downtown Comox, B.C.
-
Remains found in Brady Road landfill confirmed as Rebecca ContoisOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service confirmed on Tuesday that the remains found at the Brady Road Resource Management Facility earlier this month of a Winnipeg woman who officers allege was the victim of a homicide.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen's name turned up on hard drive seized during Dutch police search, investigator testifiesThe jury trial of a man accused of sextorting B.C.'s Amanda Todd heard testimony that the her name turned up during analysis of a hard drive seized from the Netherlands bungalow where Aydin Coban was arrested.
-
Should the House of Commons go hybrid for another year?There’s a debate on Parliament Hill on whether the time has come to end the virtual meetings started during the pandemic.
-
Search for missing 5-year-old Sask. boy passes 2-month markSearch crews are contending with equipment breakdowns as the hunt for a missing Sask. boy stretches past the two-month mark.
-
Gun seized, man arrested in downtown restaurantEdmonton police announced Tuesday that officers seized a prohibited and loaded gun from a man in a downtown restaurant over the weekend.