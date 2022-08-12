Region of Waterloo planning for when population nears one million

The Region of Waterloo's roadmap toward a population of nearly one million has been updated.

Council approved changes to its official plan at a meeting Thursday night to be ready for the population to swell to 923,000 in the next three decades.

The plan governs aspects like development, land use, transit, and greenspace and aims to accommodate 121,000 homes and 168,000 jobs.

"Now it's really up to us here to balance what we're hearing and try to get it as right as we can to continue to plan for the future and 2051," said Cambridge Mayor Kathryn McGarry.

One element of the plan are "15 Minute Neighbourhoods" for all the cities and townships in the region. The idea here is to create denser population centers where people have more service available immediately locally to help reduce the region's carbon footprint.

Once council ratifies the Thursday night vote, the updated plan will be off to the province for final approval.