Region of Waterloo reaches tentative agreement with paramedics

The Region of Waterloo has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing paramedics in the area.

Regional officials said they'd reached the agreement with CUPE Local 5191 in a Friday news release.

The release said the "parties worked in the spirit of collaboration" to reach the deal.

An email from the union's president said the tentative agreement will now go to members for a ratification vote.

It will be presented to regional council in the coming weeks as well.