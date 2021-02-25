Health officials in Waterloo Region are asking for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

In a news release, officials said they're looking for people to help in non-medical roles, including working as greeters, helping with client flow through the clinics, running equipment and supplies and managing parking lots.

“The 2,500 community volunteers we currently have are vital to services and programs across the region including at our museums and libraries, working with seniors and children, and supporting special events," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release. "We hope to see the same kind of enthusiastic response from the community in this call for volunteers for our immunization clinics.”

Volunteers can work weekdays, weeknights and weekend shifts. They need to be at least 18 years old and be able to work at least one shift per week for a minimum of three months.

Applications can be made on the region's website.