Region of Waterloo reports 14 new COVID-19 cases; over 90 per cent 12 and older partially vaccinated

Over 90 per cent of those aged 12 and over in Waterloo Region now have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while public health is reporting 14 new cases in the area.

The Thursday afternoon dashboard update also shows 20 more cases considered resolved and the active case count down by six.

Another 10 cases have been identified as the Delta variant.

The number of related deaths has not changed since the 300th death in the region was reported on Oct. 1.

There is one less hospitalization and one less person being treated in an area ICU for the virus.

Outbreaks at JF Carmichael Public School and Woodland Christian High School have been declared over, while an outbreak has been declared at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School.

There are two more cases in those aged nine and younger, one more case between the ages of 10-19, and three more cases of people in their 20s.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 19,875 confirmed cases, 19,461 resolved, 300 deaths, 111 active cases, 6,562 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,054 Delta variants, 3,127 Alphas, 21 Betas, 98 Gammas, seven hospitalized, three in the ICU, six active outbreaks, 1,201 cases in those nine or younger, 2,148 in those aged 10-19, and 4,839 cases in those in their 20s.

The number of vaccines administered in the past 24 hours has gone up by 1,307 to a total of 881,296.

The per cent of the Waterloo Region population 12 and older who have at least one dose now stands at 90.4 per cent, while 85.79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For the entire regional population, 77.5 per cent have at least one dose and 73.88 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.

With 35,421 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at 1.5 per cent. The last time the positivity rate dropped that low was on Aug. 6 when it stood at 1.4 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Thursday, 271 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 146 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province stated at least 254 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 31 people who are fully vaccinated and 223 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.