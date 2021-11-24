Region of Waterloo reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, another related death

Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting another COVID-19-related death and 20 new cases on Wednesday.

The online dashboard update also shows a drop of 18 to the active case count and 43 more resolved cases.

The number of hospitalizations in the area has gone down by one, while there is one more person being treated in the ICU for the virus.

Another 11 cases have been identified as Delta variants.

An outbreak at an unnamed industrial facility has been declared, while an outbreak has forced the closure of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Elementary School.

There are six more cases in those nine and younger in the region and two more in those between the ages of 10 and 19.

This bring the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 20,762 confirmed cases, 20,221 resolved, 306 deaths, 232 active cases, seven hospitalized, five in the ICU, 7,081 cases identified as variants of concern, 3,573 Delta variants, 12 active outbreaks, 1,311 cases in those nine and younger, 2,285 cases in those aged 10-19, and 4,971 cases in those aged 20-29.

Region of Waterloo health officials have administered 956 more vaccine doses in the past 24 hours and a total of 915,363 since the pandemic began.

The percent of the population 12 and over now has a fully vaccinated rate of 86.14 per cent and 88.75 per cent have had one dose.

The total population percentage of those fully vaccinated stands at 74.81 per cent and 77.08% with one dose.

In Ontario, another 591 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as well as seven additional deaths linked to the disease.

Of the cases reported, 293 were recorded in unvaccinated individuals, 237 were found in those who are fully vaccinated, and 14 infections were found in partially vaccinated people. The vaccination status of the remaining 47 cases is unknown.

Ontario has logged 613,522 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, including 9,981 deaths -- seven of which were reported in the last 24 hours -- and 598,134 recoveries.