Region of Waterloo reports 39 new cases of COVID-19, another related death

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, as public health officials report 39 new cases in the area.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update shows 56 more cases have been considered resolved. The active case count has dropped by 18.

Four more cases have been identified as variants of concern, a day after the region reported none. The four identified on Sunday are all the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K).

The number of people hospitalized with the virus, as well as those being treated in the ICU, has remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Outbreaks at twounnamed trade services in the area have been declared over.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 17,755 confirmed cases, 17,114 resolved, 272 deaths, 358 active cases, 50 hospitalized, 20 in the ICU, 19 outbreaks, 3,939 variants of concern, 3,099 Alphas, 11 Betas (B.1.351, first detected in South Africa), 61 Gammas (P.1, first detected in Brazil), and 443 Deltas (B.1.617, first detected in India).

In Ontario, health officials reported 213 new cases on Sunday as well as nine related deaths, bringing the latter total to 9,214.

Sunday's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 545,803, including deaths and recoveries.