Region of Waterloo reports 41 new cases of COVID-19, over half variants of concern

Of the 41 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Region of Waterloo, 21 have been identified as variants of concern.

The Sunday afternoon online dashboard update also lists 53 more cases now considered resolved, with the active case count dropping by 15.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and people being treated in the ICU have remained the same.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 12,135 confirmed cases, 520 variants of concern, 11,538 resolved cases, 243 deaths, 341 active cases, 21 hospitalizations, and six in the ICU.

The active COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area has also remained unchanged and stands at 11.

Ontario-wide COVID-19 case numbers were not updated on Easter Sunday or Good Friday.