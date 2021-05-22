Region of Waterloo reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, another related death

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Waterloo Region as health officials report 44 new cases.

The Saturday afternoon dashboard update also shows 63 more cases considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by 22.

The number of people hospitalized from the virus has remained the same, but there are four fewer people being treated in the ICU.

Public health has identified 58 more cases considered variants of concern. The total number of B.1.1.7 variants (first detected in the U.K.) has gone up by 58, the B.1.351 variant (first detected in South Africa) count has gone up by two, and the P.1. variant (first detected in Brazil) has also increased by two.

Facility outbreaks have been declared over on the third floor of St. Mary’s General Hospital, Coronation Early Learning Centre, and an unnamed congregate setting.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 15,584 confirmed cases, 14,775 resolved, 256 deaths, 477 active cases, 2,934 variants of concern, 2,594 B.1.1.7’s, five B.1.351’s, 25 P.1’s, 34 hospitalized, 27 in the ICU, and nine active outbreaks.

In Ontario, the 1,794 new COVID-19 cases recorded Saturday mark a decrease from the 1,890 infections on Friday. It also marks the second day in a row in which the daily COVID-19 case count was below 2,000 following a jump in infections on Thursday.

Health officials also logged an additional 20 deaths related to the disease on Saturday, bringing the province’s death tally to 8,599. The total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 520,774, including deaths and recoveries.