Region of Waterloo reports 47 COVID-19 cases, one death

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 47 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with another death related to the disease.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 24 cases were reported on Wednesday, with other cases added to previous days.

Wednesday's update brings the regional total to 14,506 cases to date, including 13,732 recoveries.

So far, 253 people have died from the disease.

A total of 2,080 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, with 52 confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant, two as the B.1.351 variant and seven as the P.1 variant.

Active cases dropped by 40 on Wednesday, now sitting at 501.

There are 52 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 36 in the ICU.

There are 18 active outbreaks in the region.

Ontario reported fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Wednesday, adding 2,941 more. The seven-day average for new cases now sits at 3,432, down from 3,810.

The province has reported 479,633 COVID-19 cases to date, including 436,470 recoveries and 8,187 deaths.