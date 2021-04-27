Region of Waterloo reports 52 COVID-19 cases, one death

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 52 COVID-19 cases and another death related to the disease on Tuesday.

There have been 251 deaths reported in the region to date.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of cases to 13,999 so far. There are 13,086 cases considered resolved.

There are 641 active cases in the region.

Regional officials provided a breakdown of the ages of people who have died where COVID-19 is a contributed factor:

30-39: 1

40-49: 4

50-59: 8

60-69:20

70-79: 47

80-89: 94

90+: 77

Total: 251

A total of 1,725 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 45 are the B.1.1.7 variant, one is the B.1.351 and one is the P.1 variant.

There are 70 people in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment, including 33 in the ICU.

The region is reporting 28 active outbreaks. Twenty-two of those outbreaks are in workplaces.

Testing partners have performed 462,103 COVID-19 tests so far.

The seven-day positivity rate is at 6.7 per cent. The reproductive rate rose slightly to 1.1.

Ontario reported another single day drop in new cases on Tuesday, adding 3,265. However, the positivity rate is at 10.2 per cent.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases is 3,887.

The province has reported 452,126 lab-confirmed cases of the disease to date, including 404,248 recoveries and 7,935 deaths.