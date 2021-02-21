Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 56 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while the number of people in hospital remained unchanged.

There have been 10,361 cases of the disease in the region so far. There are 310 active cases, and 9,821 cases are considered resolved.

A total of 222 people have died, a number that remained unchanged on Sunday.

Meantime, 18 people are in hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment, including seven in the ICU, numbers that remained unchanged since Saturday's update.

The number of active outbreaks in the region dropped by two on Sunday to 22.

Outbreaks at Luther Village on the Park Retirement Home and an unnamed congregate setting were declared over.

Across the province, there were more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth straight day as officials reported just 1,087 new infections on Sunday.

However, the numbers dropped from the 1,228 new infections logged on Saturday.

The province also logged an additional 13 deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic began to 6,861.

The province deemed 1,140 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario's number of recovered patients up to 275,854.

Sunday's new report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 293,086, including deaths and recoveries.