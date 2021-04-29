Region of Waterloo reports 62 more COVID-19 cases

Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported another 62 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

That brings the total number of cases to 14,131 to date, including 13,274 recoveries and 252 deaths.

Seventy-two more cases have screened positive for a variant of concern, for a total of 1,804 so far. Of those, 47 are the B.1.1.7 variant, two are the B.1.351 variant and five are the P.1 variant.

There are 586 active cases in the region.

Hospitalizations listed on the region's COVID-19 dashboard dropped by 13 on Thursday, now sitting at 58. That includes 32 people in the ICU.

The region is also reporting 29 active outbreaks.

Ontario officials reported 3,871 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The province's positivity rate is now at 7.6 per cent.

The seven-day average for new cases is 3,810, down from 4,176 last week.

To date, there have been 459,477 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. That includes 413,010 recoveries and 8,029 deaths.