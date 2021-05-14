Region of Waterloo reports 83 more COVID-19 cases

Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 83 more COVID-19 cases on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the region to 15,117 to date, including 14,339 recoveries and 254 deaths. The region last reported a death on May 4.

So far, 2,576 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. That includes 2,266 identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, three as the B.1.351 variant and 17 as the P.1 variant.

There are 510 active cases in the region.

There are 38 COVID-19-positive patients in hospital, including 34 in the ICU.

There are 17 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

So far, regional partners have performed 479,058 COVID-19 tests.

The region's positivity rate is at 5.9 per cent. The reproductive rate rose to 1.2.

Provincially, there were 2,362 COVID-19 cases reported Friday.

The positivity rate in Ontario sits at 6.1 per cent.

Ontario's seven-day average for new cases is now 2,616, down from 3,265 last Friday.

To date, Ontario has reported 504,533 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 468,033 deaths and 8,431 deaths.