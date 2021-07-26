Region of Waterloo reports first daily single-digit COVID-19 case increase since October

Health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the first time the daily increase has been in single digits since October.

Public Health last reported nine new cases on Oct. 27, before the second and third waves.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update also shows 20 more cases now considered resolved, while the active case count has dropped by 10.

For the second straight day, no cases have been identified as variants of concern.

The number of related deaths, hospitalizations, and those being treated in the ICU have all remained unchanged.

An outbreak at an unnamed trades and services facility has been declared over, bringing the number of active outbreaks in the area down by one as well.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 18,280 confirmed cases, 17,865 resolved, 282 deaths, 124 active cases, 13 hospitalized, 13 in the ICU, eight outbreaks, 4,579 variants of concern, 3,122 Alpha variants, 21 Betas, 96 Gammas, and 1,083 Deltas.

On the vaccination front, 5,111 doses were administered in Waterloo Region and Saturday, bringing that total to 736,952.

The per cent of the eligible population (12 years old and older) that have received one dose now stands at 81.36 per cent, while per cent who are fully vaccinated stands at 64.63 per cent.

In Ontario, health officials are reporting 172 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with two additional deaths. The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,313.

Another 144 people recovered from the disease yesterday, resulting in 1,450 active cases across the province.

The province said it administered 103,812 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Saturday, with over 18.9 million needles having gone into arms in the past seven months now.

As of Sunday, 8,569,752 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.