Region of Waterloo reports more than 80 new COVID-19 cases for first time in a month

Health officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, the first time the daily increase has been over 80 in exactly one month.

The last time there was a daily increase higher than Sunday's total was 87 cases reported on May 13.

The online dashboard update for Sunday also shows 48 more cases considered resolved and no new related deaths.

There are 37 more active cases in the region. This marks the sixth day in a row this total has increased.

The number of hospitalizations and those being treated in the ICU have remained unchanged in the past 24 hours.

Another 32 more cases have been identified as variants of concern, with 17 being the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, first detected in the U.K.) and three being the Beta variant (B.1.351, first detected in South Africa).

Health officials are also reporting the other 15 as the Delta variant (B.1.617, first detected in India). On Friday, the region warned of the risk the Delta variant is posing to the area.

The number of active facility outbreaks has remained unchanged. An outbreak at multiple locations of an unnamed congregate setting, declared on June 3, currently has 73 cases linked to it.

This brings the Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals to 16,621 confirmed cases, 15,842 resolved, 258 deaths, 463 active cases, 33 hospitalized, 20 in the ICU, four active outbreaks, 3,454 variants of concern, 3,042 Alpha, 35 Delta, 11 Beta, and 60 Gamma (P.1, first detected in Brazil).

In Ontario, health officials confirmed 530 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday after officials reported 590 on Thursday, 574 on Friday and 502 on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 514, down from 791 at this point last week.

The province also reported that seven more people have died due to COVID-19 in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,957.

The province deemed 763 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Sunday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 525,125.