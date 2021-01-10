There are now over 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region and over 6,000 cases considered resolved, as public health is reporting 203 more cases to its running total.

The increase of 102 active cases from the day before brings the total to 1,087, and is the first time Waterloo Region has been in quadruple digits for this category.

It is also the first time the region, in its reporting, has increased the running total of cases by over 200 in a single day.

However, only 152 new cases are being associated to the past 24 hours in Waterloo Region. This number often differentiates from the running total due to officials going back and connecting cases to daily reports.

The Sunday afternoon dashboard update shows another related death, 101 more cases now considered resolved, no change to the number of people being treated in hospital, and two fewer people being treated in the ICU.

The Waterloo Region COVID-19 totals now stand at 7,339 confirmed cases, 6,072 resolved, 175 deaths, 1,087 active cases, 23 in hospital, and nine in the ICU.

The number of COVID-19 facility outbreaks in the area dropped from 36 to 35 in the past. The outbreak at Fairview Mennonite Homes (one case in a staff member) has been declared over.

In Ontario, health officials are recording another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases in the province as they report more than 3,900 new infections.

The province confirmed 3,945 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which breaks the previous provincial daily case record of 3,799 new cases reported on Friday.

The province had actually reported 4,249 new infections on Friday, but clarified that 450 of those cases were due to a data backlog and there were actually 3,799 new case, which was still a record-breaking number at the time.