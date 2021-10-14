Region of Waterloo requiring COVID-19 vaccination to enter museums, use in-person library programs
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential Region of Waterloo services starting next week.
As of Oct. 18, proof of vaccination and identification will be needed to enter regionally run museums, use in-person library programs and meeting rooms, along with any public spaces within regional buildings.
"This requirement is being put in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage eligible residents who are unvaccinated to obtain a vaccine," reads a release from the Region of Waterloo.
The updated policy does not apply to essential services, including transit services, waste management services, Provincial Offences Court and services provided by Public Health and Emergency Services.
Exemptions apply to those with written proof of a medical exemption or other grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code. Those under 12, who are currently not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, are also exempt.
The Region of Waterloo is reminding patrons that other public health measures, including masking and physical distancing, remain in effect.
-
Hamilton police arrest six teens in connection with two fatal shootings, over 90 charges laidHamilton Police Service (HPS) has arrested multiple individuals in connection with two daylight brazen shootings that took the lives of 17-year-old Keden Bond and 20-year-old Sabir Omer over the summer.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health ministry to provide final update of the weekHealth officials in British Columbia will provide their final COVID-19 update of the week on Friday.
-
Timmins health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flightThe Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 related to a recent flight.
-
47 employees at Ottawa's CHEO suspended without pay for violating vaccine mandateAs of Friday, 99.3 per cent of full-time personnel and 97.6 per cent of part-time and casual personnel are immunized at CHEO.
-
Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project in Labrador falls further behind scheduleNewfoundland and Labrador's Muskrat Falls hydroelectricity project is once again behind schedule.
-
Retired Port McNicoll woman celebrates second big lottery winA lucky Port McNicoll retiree is celebrating her second big lottery win.
-
City committee delays expenditure request decision for Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg’s finance committee is delaying a decision on a $7.3 million over expenditure request from the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.