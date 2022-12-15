Region of Waterloo reviewing roundabout safety following serious crash

The Region of Waterloo is reviewing the safety of roundabouts when it comes to pedestrians.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe raised questions for regional staff at a Wednesday meeting about the particular safety at the Erb Street West and Ira Needles Boulevard intersection.

"How do we make those roundabouts, in particular that one, where there's been two residents hit in the past four months, more safe for pedestrians, cyclist, and people using other mobility devices to cross," McCabe questioned.

The intersection was the site of a serious Friday crash that resulted in a 72-year-old being sent to hospital with serious injuries.

A man identifying himself as the 72-year-old's son told CTV News his father had surgery on his leg and has a long recovery ahead.

Another crash at the roundabout in August saw a 21-year-old airlifted to a trauma centre after he was hit crossing the street.

McCabe pushed staff to address what could be done to avoid similar situations.

"I know there's been ongoing discussion in the community at large, and I'm not a road engineer or traffic engineer, I fully admit that, but they certainly don't feel safe," McCabe said.

Regional staff say they're working on a full report to be released in March that looks at roundabout safety.

"The conditions of lighting are things that you have to look at in particular, to see how they're being used in the evening, especially in the winter," said Mathieu Goetzke, commissioner of transportation services for the region. "These are things that we will also review."

The report will also include the range of counter measures and the types of pilot projects that have been used for determining how safe a roundabout is.